Woman shot after confronting thieves

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta woman was grazed by a bullet Thursday afternoon when she attempted to thwart thieves.
The woman told police she was driving in the 500 block of Park Ave SE when she spotted four males breaking into vehicles. In a bold move the woman drove up to the alleged suspects and through her driver side window attempted to confront them.
That's when one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot towards her vehicle, striking her in the leg. The four suspects then fled the scene on foot toward Grant Park.
The woman was transported to Atlanta Medical Center for treatment.
Police have canvassed the scene of the crime but thus far no suspects are in custody. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.