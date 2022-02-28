ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police are investigating a carjacking and shots fired shortly before 8:30 a.m. Feb. 27 in the 3000 block of Peachtree Road NW.
According to police, a woman said she was stopped at a traffic light in her white Nissan Sentra at West Paces Ferry Road when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up beside her.
Two men got out of the vehicle and approached her and tried to open her passenger door.
She started to drive away and someone fired shots.
She then stopped her car, got out and ran away. The two men jumped into her car and drove away.
At this time, no one has been arrested.
