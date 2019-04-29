ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A woman was shot early Sunday morning during an alleged robbery attempt in southwest Atlanta.
The shooting happened on Fulton Street.
Police say the woman parked her vehicle and as she was getting out, the armed suspect approached her and allegedly tried to rob her.
The woman took off running and the man fired several shots at her, striking her at least once.
She was taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition.
Police say the man left the scene in a white sedan, possibly a Ford model.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
