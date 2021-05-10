DEKALB CO. (CBS46)—DeKalb County police are working to track down the person who shot a woman late Sunday night in a condominium parking lot.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Windchase Condos, located in the 600 block of Windchase Lane.
According to a police spokesperson, officers arrived at the location and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.
The woman’s husband told CBS46’s Sabrina Silva that his wife was released from the hospital during the overnight hours on Monday.
According to the victim’s husband, he and his wife were in their car when three guys drove up and started randomly shooting. The man’s wife and several vehicles were hit during the gunfire.
He also said their six children were inside of their home by the window when bullets started flying. Fortunately, none of the children were hit.
The husband said they recently moved to the complex and they do not know anyone in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
