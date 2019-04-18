ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police responded to a shooting at a Kroger around 12:58 p.m. on April 18.
The shooting at 590 Cascade Avenue involved one female victim, shot in the torso.
According to police, there was a dispute between two females and it ended when a male suspect who was with one of the females discharged a firearm.
The victim, still alert and breathing, was transported to Grady.
Investigators are working to determine the details surrounding the incident.
