ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta police are investigating the death of a woman who was shot in the head behind a McDonalds
It happened at 285 Metropolitan Parkway. Police arrived on scene at around 2:40 a.m. The victim is believed to be in her 30s.
Little is known at this time about the circumstances surrounding her death. It is unclear whether the suspect has been identified and apprehended.
CBS46 is at the scene and will have the latest details as more information becomes available.
