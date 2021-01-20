Atlanta Police are searching for three men they believe were involved with a shooting and attempted robbery Wednesday night.
According to police, a woman was in her white Ford outside the Kroger in the Edgewood Shopping Center when three men approached her. Police said the woman was shot in the leg and the robbers took off with her purse. The victim, said to be in her mid-20's, was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
APD officers working the scene said witnesses believe the men took off in a an orange Dodge Challenger. Police said they haven't made any arrests, but there are plenty of cameras in the parking lot and hope some answers can be gleaned from the video.
