ATLANTA (CBS46) - Bullets wound a woman on Allen Temple Court in northwest Atlanta Wednesday afternoon.
Atlanta Police officers found a 20-year-old victim shot several times. She was standing outside with a man when the shooting suspect drove up and began shooting at her.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The suspect left the location. The investigation continues.
