SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) South Fulton Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting that left one woman injured.
According to police, the shooting occurred in the area of Campbellton-Fairburn Road and Hall Road.
It is not known what lead to the shooting, or the condition of the victim. However, we do know the victim was taken to an area hospital.
CBS46 will continue to provide updates as the story develops.
