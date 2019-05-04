ATLATNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police responded to reports of a woman shot in southwest Atlanta Saturday night.
The shooting occurred just after 10:00 p.m. on Stephens St.
The woman, age 32, appeared to have been struck in the leg, and was quickly taken to the hospital for treatment.
Circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear as of now, and the investigation is ongoing.
Tune into CBS46 for more details as they become available.
