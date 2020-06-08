Police lights generic

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting incident that left a woman with a wound to her face.

Police say a male suspect was shooting from a vehicle in the 1800 block of Myrtle Drive SW when the woman shot in the face. She was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital alert and conscious. 

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

