DEKALB CO, Ga (CBS46)—DeKalb County police are working to track down the person who shot a woman early Friday morning on Glenwood Road.
The shooting happened near Hollyhock Terrace and Glenwood Road in un-incorporated DeKalb County.
Police said a 30-year-old woman was sitting alone in her black Lexus Sedan in the Obama Early Learning Center parking lot.
After the shooting, police said her car accelerated and she crashed into a tree.
Police and medics responded to the shooting and rushed the woman to Grady Memorial Hospital with critical injuries. She is expected to survive.
Detectives said they are not sure why the woman was in her car in the parking lot.
Police said they have pretty good surveillance video from nearby businesses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
