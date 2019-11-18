DeKalb County, Ga. (CBS46)--DeKalb police are working to track down the person who shot a woman at a gas station.
The shooting happened Monday at the Citgo on Rockbridge Road, near North Hairston Rd, just before 2 a.m.
Detectives said the woman was shot in her neck, and she was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
It appears the woman was shot while she was in the gas station's parking lot, and immediately following the shooting, the woman crashed into an embankment next to the Citgo, according to detectives.
Police have not released a motive and police have not said if the victim knows the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
