LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County police are investigating an early morning shooting in Lawrenceville that left one woman dead.
The shooting was reported on Gloster Mill Drive. Upon arrival, officers found the woman dead inside the home.
Nearby residents say they heard yelling followed by the sound of gunfire.
GCPD's Homicide Unit, along with the Crime Scene Unit, are investigating. A suspect has not been identified at this time.
This is a developing story. CBS46 is en route to the scene and will have the latest details as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.