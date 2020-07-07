ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are working to find the person who shot a woman Monday night in northwest Atlanta.
The shooting happened near the Citgo in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive, police reported.
Just after 8:30 p.m., police responded to a person shot call and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh.
The woman was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
Police have not released a motive or suspect information.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
