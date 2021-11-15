ATLANTA (CBS) — A woman was shot on Monday in the 2000 block of Hapeville Road SW near Cleveland Avenue SW, according to Atlanta Police Department.
Police say they responded to the area around 12:15 p.m. and found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was not conscious but was still breathing when she was transported to a local hospital.
At this time, no other information is available.
MAP OF THE AREA
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.