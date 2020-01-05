Woman shot outside Airbnb house party

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are looking for the shooters who opened fire at a house party being held at an Airbnb rental late Saturday night.
Police say one woman was shot during the party on Morgan Street around 12 a.m.
At least 4 men showed up to the party uninvited when they got into a fight with another man at the party.
When they were asked to leave, they came back with guns and started shooting at the house from the outside, hitting the victim on her lower right side.
The victim is stable at Atlanta Medical Center, and police are searching for the shooters.
"Our investigators are combing through some video we may have captured on Ring cameras and stuff like that." says Captain Jessica Bruce.
Police say alcohol and drugs were present at the party.
If you have any information that could help with this case, you are asked to call Crime-stoppers at 477-TIPS.
