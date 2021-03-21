A woman is recovering after she was shot in a Kennesaw shopping center parking lot early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened at the Zodiac Bar, located near the 2500 block of South Cobb Parkway.
According to a police spokesman, around 3 a.m., officers arrived the bar after reports of a person shot.
When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
She was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital conscious and alert, a police spokesman said.
“Apparently, a dispute started inside the bar and spilled out into the parking lot. Once in the parking lot, multiple suspects began to exchange gunfire”, according to a Kennesaw police spokesman.
Detectives locked down the shopping center to prevent any potential witnesses and suspects from leaving the scene. After police gathered the contact information for the potential witnesses and suspects, they were then allowed to leave the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kennesaw Police at 770-422-2505 or Detective Phillips at 770-429-4533.
