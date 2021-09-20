LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — An investigation is underway in Lawrenceville after a woman was found dead on Prospect Church Road.
It happened just before 4:30 am. According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, officers assigned to the East Precinct responded to a “person shot” call.
According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, her body was found deceased in a nearby residence with a gunshot wound.
Details are limited at this time, but a crime scene unit was requested to the scene to determine the motive behind the shooting.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or click here.
CBS46 will have the latest details on this developing story as they become available.
