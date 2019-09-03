DeKalb County police are searching for the person who shot a woman early Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened near the 1200 block of Lawndale Court, just after 3 a.m.
Police said a woman was asleep inside her home and she was awakened by gunfire outside her home. Moments later, the woman was struck in the leg by a bullet.
The woman was transported to a local hospital and she was listed in stable condition.
According to police, several shell casings were found outside of the woman's home.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS
8477)
