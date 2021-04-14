A woman riding a scooter in Atlanta was injured Wednesday after allegedly being shot by a passing vehicle following a dispute.
Around 1:52 p.m., officers responded to a scene on the 400 block of Martin L King Jr Dr. in Atlanta after reports of a shooting in the area.
When they arrived at the scene, the victim told officers that she and her boyfriend were riding scooters when they became engaged in a dispute with a passerby in a black Dodge Charger. During the incident, it appeared that an occupant of the Charger fired several shots towards the woman, police reported. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and was reported in stable condition.
Investigators described the the suspect to be a man in his twenties to thirties with a low haircut.
Very limited details are available at this this time, stay with CBS46 News for updates on this story.
