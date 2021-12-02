ATLANTA (CBS46) – An investigation is underway following a shooting that injured a woman who was sitting in her car, police say.
In the early hours of Thursday morning, Atlanta police headed to Grady Memorial Hospital after reports of a person injured following a shooting on Moury Avenue.
The woman told officers that she was sitting in her vehicle in the parking lot when she was approached by the suspect. She then said that the suspect shot into her car, ultimately striking her.
In a matter of seconds, the suspected shooter fled the scene on foot.
At this time, police have not yet released further details surrounding this incident. Stay with CBS46 News for the latest on this developing story.
