ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a robbery that left one woman stabbed Sunday morning.
The incident happened around 5:00 a.m. Sunday.
Officers responded to Piedmont Ave and Ponce De Leon Ave NE on a report of a woman stabbed. The victim told officers that the suspect, later identified as Robert Lee Trigger, 35, had stolen her vehicle and stabbed her during the incident.
Several bystanders helped the victim during the incident and Trigger fled in her vehicle.
Trigger crashed the vehicle nearby and was arrested by responding officers. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
