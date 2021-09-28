MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) — A dispute between employees turned violent Sunday evening as police rushed to the scene of a stabbing.
It happened at around 5:50 p.m. at 267 Marietta Street NW.
Upon arrival, officers found a woman with stab wounds to the face, chest and right arm. The victim alleges she was stabbed with scissors by her ex-girlfriend, who works in the same location as her.
According to the incident report, the two women got into an altercation which led to a physical fight.
The victim was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment.
Investigators are working to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The address you mention in the story is the Embassy Suites at Centennial Park in the heart of Downtown Atlanta, not Marietta at all...
