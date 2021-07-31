ATLANTA (CBS46) — Police are investigating two violent incidents that took place early Saturday morning in Atlanta's Mechanicsville neighborhood.
At around 1:30 a.m., police responded to a person shot in the 600 block of Pryor St SW. Once there, officers say they found a man shot in his foot. According to police, the man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Investigators say early findings suggest the male suspect, known to the victim, got upset after being denied entry into an establishment. According to investigators, the suspect then drove away and fired at the victim.
Less than an hour later, a woman was stabbed in the same neighborhood.
Around 2:10 a.m., police responded to a call of a person stabbed in the 500 block of Fulton St SW. Upon arrival, officers say they found a woman with cuts to her body. According to the officers, the woman refused to be taken to the hospital and her injuries were treated on scene.
The woman says the father of her child entered her home when a verbal dispute began. According to her, the man used a knife to cut her and then fled on foot before officers arrived.
Investigations are ongoing for both of these incidents.
