FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A lengthy search resulted in an arrest of a woman in Floyd County.
Floyd County Police were on the look-out for a stolen vehicle from Alabama.
During the look-out Police stopped 51-year-old Kayla Wright who was spotted driving the stolen vehicle.
Earlier in the morning, Police were notified that a black Camero was stolen from Cherokee County and was later found parked at a Dollar General.
When officials arrived at the scene they found Wright inside the vehicle. She tried to escape officials and attempted to use her car as a weapon.
She then put her car on reverse and slammed into the Dollar General. Wright fled the scene by foot towards Cave Spring Elementary.
A witness told officials, a woman was seen running in between apartments taking off her clothes from a clothes line to disguise her appearance.
Wright was then arrested and taken into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.