A woman is recovering after she was struck by a stray bullet while lying in bed early Monday morning.
The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the home on the 3000 block of Orbit Circle in Ellenwood. Officers found several shell casings in the street but they're not sure if the home was targeted. They're in the process of obtaining surveillance video from residents in the area.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries. Her identity has not been released at this time.
