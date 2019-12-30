ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Neighbors in southwest Atlanta are pushing for crosswalks and a pedestrian hybrid beacon to be installed at the intersection of Dill and Allene Avenue.
The dangerous intersection is minutes away from the BeltLine, but citizens say it’s difficult to get there on foot or bicycle because there are no safety measures in place to protect them.
Adding to difficulties, the intersection recently went from a two-way stop to a four way stop. KaeAnne Parris, who was hit by a car while riding her bike there, says that’s not enough. She’s now asking her elected officials to make more changes before someone else gets injured, or worse, killed.
“I approached the stop sign, put my right foot down and stopped at the stop sign, then proceeded into the intersection. And as I was approaching the other side of Allene was when I was struck,” said Parris.
Parris lives a block away from the intersection of Dill and Allene.
“There’s a lot of pedestrian traffic, the BeltLine is right up the road,” Parris added.
She was biking up to the BeltLine on September 20th, when she was t-boned by a Jeep going west on Dill.
“I was on crutches for two weeks,” added Parris.
Parris says the officer wrote down in the report that he could have cited her, saying she was at fault because she didn’t stop at the stop sign.
“He approached the driver first, out of the car, I was still on the ground being cared for by the Atlanta fire department. I think he just made assumptions that I was on a bike, and that I didn’t have the right of way to be on the road," Parris said.
She said she did in fact, stop, and adds that a witness also said she stopped.
“I put in a complaint to the Atlanta Police Department, and spoke with the Major, but he said he could not compel his officer to change the incident report,” said Parris.
Regardless, she feels if there were crosswalks and a pedestrian hybrid beacon with flashing lights put in, there would have been no questions asked.
“I think it’s important to have rules for the road, at the moment, if a pedestrian is crossing, they do not technically have the right of way, and I think that’s very dangerous, considering I was put at fault for an accident when I should have had the right of way,” Parris said.
Councilwoman Joyce Sheperd, who represents this district, says they’ll be doing a traffic study and an assessment with the Public Works Department to see what else can be done to make this intersection safer.
A spokesperson for the City of Atlanta also sent CBS46 the following statement:
"A study of the intersection was conducted earlier this year. Subsequently, multi-way stop control signs and wheelchair ramps were installed. Weather permitting, crosswalks at the intersection are planned for installation next week.
As part of the Administration’s commitment to improve safety and accessibility on Atlanta’s streets, earlier this year, Mayor Bottoms announced a two-year, $5 million plan to bring accelerated safety redesigns to city streets (Action Plan for Safer Streets) and established the City’s first dedicated Department of Transportation (ATLDOT)."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.