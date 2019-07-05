ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For David and Valerie Warren riding their bikes around their neighborhood is what brings their family closer together.
“When the weather’s good we like to ride our bikes there, taking MARTA is fine but it’s even more pleasant being on our bicycles,” said David Warren.
But on their June 29th ride tragedy struck.
“Just as we were getting up to the post office I felt a weird push on my bike and it ends up a rear view mirror of a car had hit my handle bars," said Warren. “Then I turned around, saw the car drive away and then I turned around and saw Valerie on the ground,” explained David.
Luckily for the couple their son was not with them and witnesses were quick to act.
“She was not really conscious, she was bleeding out her head. You know, her eyes were open but she couldn’t really speak, it was scary.”
Had it not been for the quick response of the public and first responders, things could have turned out a lot worse.
Police have the number plate of the car but are yet to make any arrests.
Now the couple is hoping someone from the community can help find the driver of the black Hyundai Accent.
“It's not what you'd expect, I mean you'd expect that if something like that happens the first thing you're going to do is pull over and help,” said Warren.
The couple have said it won’t stop them from riding, but it will be a slow recovery for Valerie.
