Woman stuck at sea on cruise ship now in self-quarantine

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The coronavirus pandemic left a women stuck at sea for over seventeen days, but now she is finally back in Atlanta and in self-quarantine.
“In the three-and-a-half weeks that I've been gone the entire world has changed more than anybody could've ever imagined," said Kimberly Goff, a passenger on the Norwegian Spirit cruise.
"We were quarantined from the world for two-and-a-half weeks because we never saw another soul or piece of land," she added.
After the third day of the cruise no port would let them dock.
"We were just a little worried… would we be able to disembark in South Africa because if we didn't really the only chance we would have is to come back to the US which would be three weeks stuck at sea."
Cape Town, South Africa was her final dock on March 22 but on March 18th South Africa closed their borders.
“The U.S., Brits, Ozzies, Canadians and Germans talked with the South African government to let us finally disembark.”
On March 24, Goff was finally allowed back to the USA but says it’s not how she left it.
“I told my friends who were on the cruise with me it's like a zombie apocalypse."
Goff is now practicing social distancing through self-quarantine.
But says her biggest concern is that no one did a health assessment at Hartsfield-Jackson to ensure they were not positive with COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.