ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A woman on a flight from San Francisco to Atlanta was hospitalized after being stung by a scorpion aboard the flight.
The airline confirmed to PEOPLE magazine that someone had been stung by an arachnid aboard one of their flights last week.
The woman allegedly said she began to feel a stinging sensation on her leg while in the air. She got up to go to the bathroom when the scorpion dropped out of her pant leg, TMZ reported.
Once the flight landed, the woman in question was met by medical personnel who were waiting for her arrival and she was taken to be treated at a local hospital.
No word on her condition.
