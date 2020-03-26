RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Mattie's Call has been issued for a 74-year-old woman suffering from dementia in Riverdale.
Police say Janice J. Gordon was no where to be found at her home on the 300 block of Summit Lane in Riverdale on Thursday.
According to investigators, Gordon left her home in a 2009 Toyota RAV4 white in color. Police reported around 2 p.m. on Thursday that Gordon has been located.
(0) comments
