ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Investigators are searching for a 74-year-old that was reported missing in Atlanta Tuesday evening.
Ms. Diana Griffin, 74, was last seen around 6 p.m. at her residence in the 900 block of Peyton Road. She was last known to have on a black T-shirt with the words "Not my problem" on it, and a pair of black pants.
She is described as a black female with salt and pepper hair, is 5'6" and weighs around 130 lbs. Ms. Griffin reportedly suffers from dementia.
Anyone with information please contact the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
