Woman suffering from dementia reported missing in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Seventy-three-year-old Janice Gordon has been missing from her Riverdale residence since 2 p.m.
Gordon, who last seen on November 18, is a disabled person who suffers from dementia. Her residence in in the 300 block of Summitt Lane.
She is described as a black female, 5'04", weighs 130 lbs., has short salt and pepper colored hair. It is not known what clothing she had on at the time of her disappearance.
Gorodon may be travelling in her white 2009 Toyota Rav 4 with Georgia tag AXF9848.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police
