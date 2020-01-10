Woman survives being shot in the head, gunman remains at large

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- It was a startling discovery Friday morning when a woman was found shot in the head in a daycare parking lot.
“It’s tragic,very, very tragic,” Deshawn said.
Police said the woman was sitting in a black Lexus in front of Obama Early Learning and Preschool Academy when she was shot. She was located just after 4:30 a.m.
“People are still trying to get the gist of what happened,” Deshawn explained.
“Kids shouldn’t be seeing this at all. Kids minds bro. It’s the environment that they grow up in and that’s how they gonna live,” Deshawn explained.
Multiple eye witnesses on scene report seeing a man who may be the shooter run behind the Austin Plaza after the shooting.
“He still on the loose? Bro that’s frightening, bro. He still on the loose,” Deshawn said.
With the bullet still lodged in her head, the woman tried driving to safety. She crashed into a tree on Glenwood Road, then got out and started telling witnesses she felt like she was going to die. First responders arrived on scene and rushed her to a nearby hospital.
Police said the woman survived her wound. She’s now recovering in the hospital.
Any with information that can lead to an arrest is asked to call the DeKalb County police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.