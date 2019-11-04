MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 59-year-old man will spend the remainder of his life behind bars after receiving multiple life sentences for holding a woman hostage for 13 hours and repeatedly raping her.
Timothy Hinton was found guilty of rape, aggravated assault, aggravated sexual battery and false imprisonment. On Monday, Henry County Judge Brian Amero sentenced Hinton to three life sentences, plus an additional 71 years in prison.
"This is about as brutal, horrible, vicious and mean-spirited as crime comes," said Judge Amero duirng Hinton's sentencing.
The victim testified in court, stating that she had been struck in the head, injected with drugs, and woke up bound with tape. She says she was repeatedly raped by Hinton and held hostage inside his mobile home.
She described Hinton's mobile home as a "torture chamber" where she choked, was stunned with a taser and held down by two women while Hinton attempted to cut off her fingers and conduct a cavity search of her body.
"It is a level of pain and brutality that is really hard to fathom that was displayed by this conduct -- almost an inhuman trait to what we've seen here over this last week," added Amero.
The two women involved in the assault plead guilty to false imprisonment along with other charges. They will be sentenced at a later date.
