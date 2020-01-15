ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A woman is recovering after suffering burns on her arms and legs during a fire at her Atlanta apartment.
The fire happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday night at the apartment complex, located on the 1000 block of Northside Drive.
Police say the victim sustained burns to her arms and legs but the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.
No word on what caused the fire, which was contained to the woman's apartment.
