ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “I think they’re not thinking, I think they’re not thinking and they’re very dangerous,” said a woman who was shot by young car thieves.
A 40-year-old female victim who spoke with CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy didn’t want to show her face, fearful of car thieves who treated her life so cheaply.
“I saw a couple of suspects breaking into a couple of cars and I slowed down and looked and as I was driving on I was looking for my cell phone so I could call 911, as I drove away I was shot,” said the victim.
The shooting happened on Thursday just after 2.30 p.m. on Berne St at Grant Park.
“I heard and felt it all in the same moment and felt pretty hysterical after that. Thank goodness I was the only one in the car.”
The bullet luckily only grazing the victim’s leg.
“I drove very fast down the road and blared my horn,” recalled the victim.
Andrew Schwab was jogging in the park at the time.
“It was pretty, pretty, gnarly, there was a lady on the ground with a gunshot wound to her leg, I was definitely a little shaken to see someone bleeding out like that,” said Schwab.
Police visited Andrew, interested in his home surveillance video.
“Police officer came by, checked it out and did say that it did match the description of the assailants.”
Police gave a description of four black males in their teens or early twenties, one wearing a black t-shirt and jeans, another wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt or jacket and jeans.
The victim said the narrative of the incident claiming she confronted the criminals is wrong. She said she wouldn't do that knowing the dangers involved.
The next time she said a crime is taking place she said she'll drive by first before reaching for her phone and calling authorities, giving away no indication of her intentions.
