ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) An alert for anyone who travels on I-285 in DeKalb County.
According to a police report from Atlanta Police, a woman says her vehicle was shot up as she was driving north on I-285 while heading to a friend's house on Greenbriar Parkway.
The woman told police she noticed a driver next to her honking their horn and trying to get her attention. The woman then noticed her vehicle was being shot and she quickly got off at the next exit.
The woman says she pulled into the parking lot of a restaurant and saw that she had a cut on her arm from broken glass. Luckily, she was not struck by a bullet.
She then drove herself to Atlanta Medical Center, where she called police.
The woman was unable to give a description of the suspect's vehicle, only saying it was a dark-colored sedan. She also told police she wasn't from the Atlanta area and didn't know why she was targeted.
If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
