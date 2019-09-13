DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County health officials confirmed on Friday that an unidentified female tested positive for West Nile virus. It is the first case of the virus in a human this year.

In July, 11 mosquito testing locations tested positive for the virus.

The woman, who is in her 50's, lives in East Atlanta.

Last year the county had two cases of virus, one if which resulted in a fatality.

Ways to reduce mosquito population near your home:

Reduce mosquito breeding in your yard by eliminating standing water in gutters and items such as planters, toys, wheelbarrows and old tires.

Discourage mosquitoes from resting in your yard by trimming tall grass, weeds and vines.

Make sure window and door screens fit tightly to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Prevent being bitten by mosquitoes:

Reduce outdoor exposure at dawn and dusk, when the mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus are most active.

Use an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535. Apply according to label instructions.

Spray clothing with products containing permethrin. Also apply according to label instructions.

Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks when outdoors, particularly at dawn and dusk and in areas with large numbers of mosquitoes.

For more information, visit www.deklabhealth.net/envhealth.