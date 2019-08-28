FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -The first positive case of West Nile virus in a human was confirmed by health officials on Wednesday.
The individual who tested positive is a 44-year-old woman.
The virus, which is transmitted mosquito-transmitted disease, can cause illness or death.
"This unfortunate incident reinforces the need for all of us to remain vigilant in practicing prevention techniques to control mosquito breeding," said S. Elizabeth Ford, M.D., M.B.A., Interim District Health Director, Fulton County Board of Health. "Practicing prevention techniques that control mosquito breeding, coupled with applying personal protection techniques, has proven effective in combating West Nile virus."
To help limit potential exposure to the virus, health officials suggest eliminating standing water in and around your home, covering wading pools, and turning over flower pots.
When outside, wear clothing that covers your arms, legs and neck, and use environmental protection agency (EPA) registered insect repellent.
For more information, visit www.fultoncountyboh.org. Additional tips on mosquito control can be found at www.dph.ga.gov and www.cdc.gov.
