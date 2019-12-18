ATLANTA (CBS46)--Last Wednesday morning, Sherry Gaines excited a Vine City MARTA train smiling through the pain of having unexpectedly lost her job.
While tearful, she was determined to find work in order to keep her housing and support her four children. Walking, and taking public transportation, Gaines traveled across the city lining up job interviews and searching for job fairs.
She met with CBS46’s Hayley Mason that morning to share that a burst pipe and flooding at Grady Hospital was impacting more than just the patients. She explained that dozens of temporary and contract workers were unexpectedly laid off after the hospital closed three floors, and their services were no longer needed.
Gaines worked as a patient safety technician and was expecting to work at the hospital through the end of the year, at least. She moved to tears after learning she would not have a job to support her family right before Christmas.
As soon as Gaines’ story aired, CBS46 viewers began sending emails and making calls into the station asking to help Gaines and her family.
Tuesday, she met with CBS46's Hayley Mason to share her gratitude to CBS46 viewers.
“I never wanted a handout; I only wanted a job opportunity,” Gaines said.
She says she was hesitant to speak out at first. She said she’d never been in such a position before. Gaines said she never expected the outpouring of support.
“It was amazing to see people that saw the news all the way from the Blue Ridge Mountains to Fairburn, to South Georgia,” Gaines said. “I’m so astonished about how much love I’ve received. I was telling people you don’t have to donate financially, but just your prayers and saying I’m sorry is enough to me. But, there were people so willing to help because I didn’t know how I was going to be able to pay my rent,” Gaines went on.
She says one viewer met her at a local grocery store with a Christmas card and a donation. Gaines says another viewer has helped her rebuild her resume.
Of all the calls and emails Gaines received, she was the most important came from a local hospital offering her a job in their food services department.
She’s been on interviews almost daily for the last week and still has more interviews lined up. She says she wants to have multiple employment options. “I never want to be in this situation again,” Gaines told Mason.
“Being blessed with the job opportunity, even though it starts in the new year, it’s not a contract job,” Gaines said crying tears of joy. “It’s a permanent job with benefits for me and my kids, and it’s also in the City of Atlanta, so it’s convenient for me to get to as well. And, it’s in the hospital and I love taking of people. I’ve been doing it for 15 years. I’m just grateful,” Gaines said.
Gaines told CBS46 that when she gets back on her feet, she plans to pay it forward for someone else.
