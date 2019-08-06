ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Bryan Lee knew one day he would need a new kidney, but he didn't know that day would come so soon.
“I thought the timeline was way later, you know in my 50’s or something like that,” he said.
“We were at a mutual friend's wedding in March and he had been pretty quiet about his kidney issues before that, but they had gotten more severe,” colleague Annie York said.
A childhood autoimmune disease left Lee with scarred kidneys and high-blood pressure. His kidney function is now at just 14 percent.
York, who works with Lee at Kabbage Inc. in Atlanta, pledged to help however she could.
“I immediately asked what his blood type was, and I found out we had the same blood type,” she told reporter Ashley Thompson.
The two were not only the same blood type but the same tissue type as well. It was a perfect match.
“I know how lucky, extremely lucky I am for this to happen so fast,” said Lee. “I'm getting this before dialysis.”
According to Kidney.org, the average wait time for a kidney is three to five years.
“I still don't know what to say to say thank you,” Lee said. “That's an incredible, amazing gift.”
“It's a big deal but it's something that I haven't really thought twice about,” York said.
The two go into surgery at Piedmont Healthcare on Friday. To mentally prepare, they both jumped out of a plane on Monday. It was Lee's first time skydiving.
“He's never done it and I figured let’s just go out with a bang,” said York. “It was incredible.”
When asked if Lee would do the same for a co-worker, he said “If I had the chance to do that for someone, it is actually lifesaving. I don't know if I would have said that years ago. But I would.”
