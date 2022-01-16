A woman was briefly trapped after part of a tree fell on her home in west Atlanta early Sunday morning.

ATLANTA (CS46) — A woman was briefly trapped early Sunday morning after part of a tree fell on her home on the west side of Atlanta.

Atlanta Fire and Atlanta Police responded to the scene on West Kildare Avenue around 7:45 a.m. and were able to rescue the woman.

The woman and her dog are expected to be okay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

