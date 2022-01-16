ATLANTA (CS46) — A woman was briefly trapped early Sunday morning after part of a tree fell on her home on the west side of Atlanta.
Atlanta Fire and Atlanta Police responded to the scene on West Kildare Avenue around 7:45 a.m. and were able to rescue the woman.
The woman and her dog are expected to be okay.
This is a picture from the fire department. Both the woman and her dog made it out safely. You can see some of the debris inside the home @cbs46 https://t.co/YimgxlWBMk pic.twitter.com/dbNbEZZkfa— Mary Eliza Smith (@MarySmithNews) January 16, 2022
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
