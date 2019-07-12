SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) A woman is thankful to be alive after driving into a tree that fell across the road early Friday morning. The accident happened on Colquitt Road in Sandy Springs.
The woman says she did not see the downed tree because it was dark and there was a power outage in the area.
The woman was not injured, and she was the only person inside of the vehicle
Georgia Power crews were at the scene working to restore power to at least 400 customers in the Colquitt Road subdivision.
