Woman uses billboard to find the perfect match

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A metro Atlanta woman is going to new heights to find that special someone.
She said the search is harder than you’d think.
As were ringing in the new year, she hopes billboards around town will help find her perfect match.
“It’s nothing that I can do to avoid it, or any medication will aid it, it will eventually destroy both the kidneys,” said Sushma Nandigam.
Thirty-five-year-old Sushma Nandigam has been suffering from an autoimmune disease for 15 years.
“It’s very devastating, partly because I was not prepared mentally. I thought it would be down the line, but not this year,” Nandigam added.
Doctors recently told her she’s at the point where she needs a kidney transplant to survive.
“Right now, my kidneys are functioning at like 8%,” Nandigam said.
She’s on a donor list, but she’s concerned she won’t make it that long.
“My blood group is B +, but what I learned is that wait time for that blood group is close to 8-10 years, so it’s not easy to get a donor for my blood group, but I’m also compatible with B and O,” added Nandigam.
While she considers herself to normally be a private person, her husband suggested putting up billboards when no one in their family was a match.
“I’m trying to be positive, my life is not the same as it used to be, I don’t feel the same either, but I’m trying to be patient,” Nandigam said.
She gets easily exhausted doing things like taking a short walk, and she’s on dialysis, which she says is very hard on her body.
“I can’t travel anywhere, I just sit at home, hook myself up to the machine for eight hours,” said Nandigam, “It’s painful at night, so I don’t get proper sleep during the night.”
This the only option for the millions of people who have failing kidneys… unless they have a donor who can help.
“Who can help me lead my life normally by being a donor to me,” Nandigam said.
If you would like to help, please call Sushma Nandigam at 678-234-9255.
