ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Folks walking along the section of the Beltline that runs through Bitsy Grant Park are being more cautious these days.
“I heard there was a vicious dog attack,” Brittany Mabry told CBS46.
The attack happened on March 3.
“I’ve been at home with my family, they’re having to care for me,” Lane Pilcher said.
Pilcher recalled that evening she and her dog Banjo were out on a walk when everything changed.
“I heard and saw a dog off to the right of me in a grassy area with its owner barking very aggressively,” Pilcher explained.
Seconds later, the pitbull got loose and started sprinting towards Pilcher and Banjo.
“All I had time really to do was grab my dog pick him up and turn my back toward this dog that was coming at me,” said Pilcher.
That didn’t stop the monstrous attack.
“It really just took a whole chunk out of my arm.”
When the dog finally let go of her arm, Pilcher ran for help. The Atlanta Police Department said the attack dog, and it’s owner sped off in a white BMW. When emergency crews arrived Pilcher was rushed to surgery.
“They weren’t really able to put any stitches in my arm because it was nothing there to reattach.”
She’s now asking for help.
“We all need to do whatever we can do to make sure that this doesn’t happen to somebody else,” Pilcher said.
You can do that by reporting the dog and its owner’s whereabouts anonymously.
You can do so by calling Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS. You can receive a $4,500 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.
