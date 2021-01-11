A man is behind bars in Fulton County facing rape and aggravated assault charges.
According to Roswell police, a third party called 9-1-1 reporting he found a woman who was injured from an assault.
The call was made on Sunday at 11:43 p.m. near the 10000 block of Alpharetta Highway.
Officers at the incident were able to get a suspect description and later arrested Demarcus Jenkins, 39, behind a business in the area of the alleged assault.
According to Roswell police, the woman was walking down Mansell Road when she was allegedly verbally and physically assaulted by Jenkins.
Police said the victim did not know Jenkins and she had “significant visible injuries” as a result of the incident.
Jenkins was booked into Fulton County jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.