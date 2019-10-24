COWETA County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman is on the run after burglarizing a barber shop in Coweta County.
On October 17, surveillance footage caught 42-year-old Tammy Leigh Jones entering a barber shop on Baker Road and allegedly stole $280 in cash from the charity jar that was on the counter.
She then stole towels and a barber side jar. Police need the public’s help in locating Jones; as she is wanted for a felony burglary along with a bench warrant for missing court.
Authorities say, Jones was last seen driving a gray 2003 Toyota Sequoia with a damaged back window.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.