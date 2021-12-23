CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A 31-year-old Athens woman is wanted for a deadly hit-and-run on Dec. 22.
Athens-Clarke County Police Department say they responded to a report of a pedestrian down on a sidewalk on North Avenue near Strickland Avenue at around 3:45 p.m.
Police officers discovered a man who had been walking on a sidewalk was struck and killed by a vehicle that was traveling north on North Avenue.
They were able to trace the vehicle involved to Amanda Gerrett. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Senior Police Officer Lewis at 762-400-7169 or via email at joey.lewis@accgov.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.